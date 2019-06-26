THURSDAY, JUNE 27
No services scheduled
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
ERIKSON, MARY — Recitation of the rosary at 9 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1222 W. 10th St., The Dalles.
KINDLE, MICK — Celebration of life at 3 p.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 74473 Highway 74, Heppner. A light meal will follow the service.
SMITH, ROBERT — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. A reception follows at the Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt.
