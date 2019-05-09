FRIDAY, MAY 10
JAMES, JIM — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 609 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton.
JOLLEY, GREG — Visitation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Hospital chapel, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton.
SATURDAY, MAY 11
HARGETT, BOB — Graveside service with military honors at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton. A reception will follow at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
MITCHELL, GENE — Funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
