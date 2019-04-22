TUESDAY, APRIL 23
TUBBS, VIRGINIA — Funeral services at 2 p.m. at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton. Interment will follow at the Athena Cemetery.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24
HASH, GEORGE — Viewing from 2-6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
WIESE, JOE — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Juniper Haven Cemetery, 1555 N. Main St., Prineville.
