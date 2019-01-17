FRIDAY, JAN. 18
CAMPBELL, IRIS — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Lexington Cemetery.
SATURDAY, JAN. 19
BAUM, PERCY — Services at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1821 S. Second Ave., Walla Walla. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
PULLEN, GAIL — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Life Tributes (Mueller’s), 314 W. First Ave., Kennewick, Wash. A luncheon will be served.
SCHRODER, KATY — Celebration service at 2 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 110 S. Church St., Condon.
