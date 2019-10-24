FRIDAY, OCT. 25
BATES, JIM — Viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State St., Murray, Utah. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Millcreek, Utah.
BICKLER, NANCY — Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
CARVER, TESSA — Celebration of life service at 6 p.m. at the Pendleton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1401 S.W. Goodwin Place.
DYKES, JOSH — Memorial service at 3 p.m. at Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Road, Richland, Wash. A celebration of life will follow immediately at Musser Bros. 3125 Rickenbacker Drive, Pasco, Wash.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
COLLINS, DICK — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, with a reception following in the Rogers Fellowship Hall.
LOWRANCE, EDNA — Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, 125 E. Beech St., Hermiston.
PAINE, DOUG — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
ROOP, CHRIS — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
