SATURDAY, APRIL 20
CHANDLER, RANDY — Celebration of life service with military honors at noon at the Country Church, 32742 Diagonal Road, Hermiston.
CROSGROVE, DEAN — Celebration at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
HOULE, DEREK — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
STORCH, CECILIA — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. with a potluck to follow at Stillman Park, 403 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
SUNDAY, APRIL 21-TUESDAY, APRIL 23
No services scheduled
