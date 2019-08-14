THURSDAY, AUG. 15
FISHER, JERRY — Visitation from 1-5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
RASMUSSEN, BEVERLY — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. Burial will follow at the Pilot Rock Cemetery. A reception will be held following the services at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
FRIDAY, AUG. 16
EDWARDS, KAREN — Memorial service at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
HENSEL, SHIRLEY — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Tuscan Masonic Lodge, Umatilla.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.