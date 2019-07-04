FRIDAY, JULY 5
No services scheduled
SATURDAY, JULY 6
HORNING, GAIL — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon.
NICHOLS, HENRY JR. (JOE) — Celebration of life from 4-7 p.m. at Echo Ridge Winery, 551 N. Thielson St., Echo.
SUNDAY, JULY 7
ABEL, GARY — Celebration of life at 3 p.m. at Oregon Heritage Farms, 22801 S.W. Scholls Ferry Road, Hillsboro.
GILLILAND, PAUL AND BOB — Graveside service at 2 p.m. at the Weston Cemetery.
