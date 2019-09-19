FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
No services scheduled
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
JORDAN, BO — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye Ave.
KENNEDY, BOB — Memorial mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. A celebration of life luncheon will immediately follow at the church parish hall.
MARTIN, LONNIE — Celebration of life from 2-5 p.m. at the Hermiston Elks Lodge, 480 E. Main St.
ZIMMERLY, GRACE — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Kennewick Baptist Church, 2425 W. Albany Ave.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.