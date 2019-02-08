SATURDAY, FEB. 9
FOX, GENE — Funeral service at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
MARTINEZ, DON GOYO — Recitation of the rosary at noon followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
WILKINS, FELICIA — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 609 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton.
SUNDAY, FEB. 10
DAVIS, RUBY — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 700 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston.
MONDAY, FEB. 11
No services scheduled
TUESDAY, FEB. 12
JANKE, CHERIE — Recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.