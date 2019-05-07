THURSDAY, MAY 9
VELASCO, ALEX — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 78922 Olson Road, Boardman. Burial will follow at Boardman’s Riverside Cemetery.
FRIDAY, MAY 10
No services scheduled
