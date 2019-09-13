SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
BROWN, EARL — Viewing from 3-6 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., MIlton-Freewater.
REIBER, CHARLES — Celebration of life service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maxwell Event Center, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
BROWN, EARL — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 325 S.W. Sixth Ave., Milton-Freewater.
GIBSON, LIZ AND RICHARD — Celebration of life gathering beginning at 2 p.m. at the home of Roger and Pattie Knash, 4206 W. Opal St., Pasco, Wash. Bring photos and stories to share.
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
SLOAN, JIM — Viewing from 1-4 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17
SLOAN, JIM — Viewing at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 609 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton. Dedication of the grave will follow the services at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
