FRIDAY, MARCH 22
CASTILLO CHAVEZ, ROGELIO — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
CROWELL, JUNE — Viewing from 4-6 p.m. at Sweeney Mortuary, 320 E. Matlock St., Heppner, with recitation of the rosary following at 7 p.m. at St. William’s Catholic Church, 110 Main St., Ione.
GATES, KENNY — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at Lexington Bible Church, 150 A St.
SATURDAY, MARCH 23
CROWELL, JUNE — Funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 525 N. Gale St., Heppner, with a reception immediately following the service at the church parish hall. Graveside services follow at 3 p.m. at High View Cemetery, Ione.
KEIMIG, LARRY — Celebration of life service with military honors at 1:30 p.m. at Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston.
MILLER, GEORGE — Graveside service with military honors at 3 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
