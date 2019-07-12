SATURDAY, JULY 13

CRANE, ROBERT — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.

HARCOURT, KEITH — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Newberg First United Methodist Church, 1205 Deborah Road, Newberg.

KELLEY, JEAN — Celebration of life for friends and family from 1:30-4 p.m. at the home of Don and Mary Ellen Tracy, 28156 Highway 730, Umatilla.

KNIGHT, MELVA — Graveside funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

KNIGHT, MARY — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the First United Unitarian Church, 1211 S.W. Main St., Portland.

MONDAY, JULY 15

RAMEY, MARY — Viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave.

TUESDAY, JULY 16

RAMEY, MARY — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. A graveside service follows at Olney Cemetery, 865 Tutuilla Road, Pendleton.

