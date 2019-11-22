SATURDAY, NOV. 23
COOK, LILLIAN — Memorial service at 12 noon at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton. A reception will follow in the church parish hall.
SMITHER, EUNICE — Memorial services at 1 p.m. at Valley Christian Center, 800 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
WARREN, DENNIS — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
SUNDAY-MONDAY, NOV. 24-25
No services scheduled
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
HAGEWOOD, DAVID — Memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Burial will follow at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
