SATURDAY, FEB. 8
CATES-BALES, JIM — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds Roy Raley Room, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
MAUL, JOHN — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 2809 S.W. Goodwin Ave., Pendleton.
MENDEZ LOPEZ, AGRIPINA — Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
PATNODE, SYLVIA — Memorial mass at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Main and Ivy streets, Arlington. A luncheon and time of sharing will follow at Arlington Elementary School, 1400 Main St.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY, FEB. 9-11
No services scheduled
