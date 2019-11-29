SATURDAY, NOV. 30
BRINKLEY, BOB JR. — Celebration of life gathering from 2-7 p.m. at the farm of Skip and Sherry Walchli, 32697 E. Loop Road, Hermiston.
CHAPMAN, DUANE — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at Fisher Funeral Home, 306 S.W. Washington St., Albany.
FENTON, GEORGE JR. — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 191 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
No services scheduled
MONDAY, DEC. 2
FENTON, GEORGE JR. — Burial at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 1155 Park Blvd., Ontario.
TUESDAY, DEC. 3
No services scheduled
