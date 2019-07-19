SATURDAY, JULY 20
BISSINGER, FRANSCES — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery, Boardman.
CORRIGAN, PENNY — Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery, followed by a luncheon reception at Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
GREEN, BURL — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, 865 Tutuilla Road, Pendleton. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. in the Bamboo Room at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
HOLADY, JIM — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cultural Hall, 1151 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.
SUNDAY, JULY 21
CARTER, SHERM — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Lighthouse Church, 417 N.W. 21st St., Pendleton.
MONDAY, JULY 22
No services scheduled
TUESDAY, JULY 23
BARNARD, MARK — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston. A time for refreshments and fellowship will follow the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.