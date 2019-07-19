SATURDAY, JULY 20

BISSINGER, FRANSCES — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery, Boardman.

CORRIGAN, PENNY — Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery, followed by a luncheon reception at Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.

GREEN, BURL — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, 865 Tutuilla Road, Pendleton. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. in the Bamboo Room at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.

HOLADY, JIM — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cultural Hall, 1151 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

CARTER, SHERM — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Lighthouse Church, 417 N.W. 21st St., Pendleton.

MONDAY, JULY 22

No services scheduled

TUESDAY, JULY 23

BARNARD, MARK — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston. A time for refreshments and fellowship will follow the service.

