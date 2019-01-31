FRIDAY, FEB. 1
AYERS, RICHARD — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston.
CALDWELL, LINDA — Visitation and viewing from 6-8 p.m. at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. S., Nampa, Idaho.
SATURDAY, FEB. 2
ELDER, DENNIS — Services at 10:30 a.m. at Westside Church, 6901 Summitview Ave., Yakima, Wash.
MATLACK, RON — Memorial service with military honors at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
