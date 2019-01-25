SATURDAY, JAN. 26
CAMPOS, FROILAN — Funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Umatilla.
FETTERHOFF, AL — Graveside service with military honors at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
HUTCHISON, SHIRLEY — Memorial service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
MULDOON (CASPER), DONNA — Celebration of life at 12:30 p.m., followed by a reception, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 N.W. 112th Ave., Vancouver, Wash.
STURZA, PETE — Celebration of life and potluck at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Elks Lodge, 480 E. Main St.
SUNDAY, JAN. 27
No services scheduled.
MONDAY, JAN. 28-TUESDAY, JAN. 29
RASMUSSEN, LEE — Visitation from 3-7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
