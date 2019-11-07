FRIDAY, NOV. 8
MITZIMBERG, ALEX — Viewing from 3-5 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
CONNELL, LITA — Memorial service at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
FURSTENBERG, CODY — Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at Pendleton First Assembly of God Church, 1911 S.E. Court Ave. A celebration of life will follow from noon to 2 p.m. at Hodgen Distributing, 4340 Westgate.
MITZIMBERG, ALEX — Viewing from 2-5 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. Also, a celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
ROBERTSON, CHARLES JR. — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Inurnment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
SMITH, LIL — Funeral service at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
WEISTER, JOANN — Graveside memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Vinson Cemetery near Pilot Rock. A meal will follow at 1 p.m. at the Heppner Elks Lodge, 142 N. Main St.
