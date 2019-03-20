THURSDAY, MARCH 21
CASTILLO CHAVEZ, ROGELIO — Recitation of the rosary at 5 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
SPINO, LIANA — Final Seven Songs at 6 a.m. at Agency Longhouse, Mission, followed by burial at Tutuilla Cemetery, Mission.
FRIDAY, MARCH 22
CASTILLO CHAVEZ, ROGELIO — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
CROWELL, JUNE — Viewing from 4-6 p.m. at Sweeney Mortuary, 320 E. Matlock St., Heppner, with recitation of the rosary following at 7 p.m. at St. William’s Catholic Church, 110 Main St., Ione.
GATES, KENNY — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at Lexington Bible Church, 150 A St.
