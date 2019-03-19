WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20
SPINO, LIANA — Dressing service at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Washat services will follow at 7 p.m. at Agency Longhouse, Mission.
THURSDAY, MARCH 21
CASTILLO CHAVEZ, ROGELIO — Recitation of the rosary at 5 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
SPINO, LIANA — Final Seven Songs at 6 a.m. at Agency Longhouse, Mission, followed by burial at Tutuilla Cemetery, Mission.
