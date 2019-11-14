FRIDAY, NOV. 15
KALAL, VIVIAN — Funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Dedication of the grave will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
MCQUILKIN, GLENN — Memorial services at noon at The Living Room Community Church, 1409 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Washington. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1410 S. Union St., Kennewick.
SATURDAY, NOV. 16
BIGGERSTAFF, GLADYS — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
GERING, ALLIE — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at Family Worship Center, 330 N.E. Eighth St., Irrigon.
HODGE, DORLA — Funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1035 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston. Private interment will be at the Hermiston Cemetery.
MCCULLOUGH, KEN SR. — Funeral service at 12 noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 500 S.W. Wilson Road, Boardman. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Lexington Cemetery, with a potluck meal following at 3 p.m. at the LDS church in Boardman.
ROBERTS, DEBBIE — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
SCOTT, DUSTY — Celebration of life ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Stanfield High School gym, 1120 N. Main St., Stanfield.
SIMONSON, BILL — Services at 2 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton.
