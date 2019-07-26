SATURDAY, JULY 27
GODWIN, CHRIS — Funeral service at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
HARRISON, BARB — Celebration of life service (invitation only) at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.
HARTLEY, DENNIS — Service with military honors at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SHAMPINE, PAUL — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton. A dessert reception will follow the service.
STANLEY, JAMES — Visitation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with recitation of the rosary at noon, at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
SUNDAY, JULY 28 — TUESDAY, JULY 30
No services scheduled
