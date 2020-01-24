SATURDAY, JAN. 25
CLARK, RICHARD — Celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at The Viewpoint, 20189 S. Springwater Road, Oregon City.
GRAY, AMY — Memorial celebration of life at 2 p.m. at Columbia Funeral Home,, 681 Columbia Blvd., Saint Helens.
SHARKEY, PHILIP — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Attendees are requested to wear their favorite shade of blue.
ZIELINSKI, SHIRLEY — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 78922 Olson Road S.E., Boardman. A short graveside service will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Boardman, followed by a reception at the Port of Morrow Riverfront Center, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
NEWSOM, JASON — Celebration of life at 4 p.m. at the home of Margy Simpson, 3201 S.W. Hailey Ave., Pendleton.
MONDAY, JAN. 27
ANDRUS, BARBARA — Memorial service at 10 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. A reception will follow the service in the Pendleton Center for the Arts Bamboo Room, 214 N. Main St.
LIEUALLEN, JOLYNN — Celebration of life at 3 p.m. at St. Anthony Hospital, 1601 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Casual dress; please wear something green.
MCQUEEN, DOROTHY — Graveside service at 2 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
No services scheduled
