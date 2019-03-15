SATURDAY, MARCH 16
CROFTON, JIMMY — Funeral services at 1 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, followed by burial at the Weston Cemetery. A reception will follow the services at Weston Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St.
CULBERTSON, TED — Services at 9 a.m. at the Pendleton Free Methodist Church, 1711 S.W. 44th St.
THOMPSON, CW — Procession beginning at 1:30 p.m. from Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. A gathering will follow the services at Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielson St., Echo.
SUNDAY, MARCH 17
IRWIN, JIM — Celebration of life from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at 201 Seventh St., Umatilla (former Umatilla Senior Center).
MONDAY, MARCH 18
GRIFFIN, EVA — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
TUESDAY, MARCH 19
No services scheduled
