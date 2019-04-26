SATURDAY, APRIL 27
COOK, ROBBIE — Celebration of life with military honors at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
NELSON, CHUCK — Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at Ione Community Church, 470 E. Main St., with a luncheon to follow. Bring classic cars and stories to share.
SUNDAY, APRIL 28
WESTERSUND, JEAN — Celebration of life from 2-4 p.m. at Mac’s Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
MONDAY, APRIL 29 - TUESDAY, APRIL 30
No services scheduled
