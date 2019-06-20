FRIDAY, JUNE 21
No services scheduled
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
FERGUSON, DORIS — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. in the banquet room at The Pheasant, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston.
MAEL, JAMES — Graveside service with military honors at 11 a.m. at the Monument Cemetery. A celebration of life remembrance gathering and potluck luncheon will follow at the Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St.
THAUT, LEO — Funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Burial with military honors follows at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
FERGUSON, DORIS — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Athena Cemetery.
NEWBOLD, MICHAEL — Celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at Weston-McEwen High School, 540 E. Main St., Athena.
WESTON, JANE — Memorial service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon. A celebration of life gathering will follow the services at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon.
MONDAY, JUNE 24
TUCKER, BETTY — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 350 N. Sherman Ave., Stanfield.
