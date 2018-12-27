SATURDAY, DEC. 29
GOLTER, MARVIN — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Life Church of Pilot Rock, 222 S.W. Third St.
GUNNELS, LUCINDA — Memorial services at 11 a.m. at Adams Community Church, 160 Main St. A gathering will follow in the Adams Friendship Center, located next to the church. A private family committal was held at the Weston Cemetery.
HOPPER, DARLENE — Memorial graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Fossil IOOF Cemetery. A potluck reception will follow at the Andy Greenfield (man cave) residence in Fossil.
SUNDAY, DEC. 30
No services scheduled
MONDAY, DEC. 31
SCHWARZ, RON — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Valby Cemetery near Ione.
TUESDAY, JAN. 1
No services scheduled
