FRIDAY, MARCH 1
CORREA, JOE — Recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
OTIS, PAT — Memorial service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
WILMOT, LEONA — Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
SATURDAY, MARCH 2
CORREA, JOE — Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
DAMES, MICHAEL — Burial at 10 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
HALE, ADELL — Funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
WILMOT, LEONA — Funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 925 Vining St., Milton-Freewater.
ZITA, RICH — Celebration of life from 2-4:30 p.m. at Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielson St., Echo.
