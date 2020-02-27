FRIDAY, FEB. 28
HOTTENDORF, CARLEEN — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
JAY, DENNIS — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
JORDAN, NONA — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Long Creek Cemetery.
MCCRACKEN, LARRY — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
TRUJILLO, TAYDE — Recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
BLEK, GAYLE — Recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4227 Lone Oak Road S.E., Salem.
HANEY, TERRY — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at the Arlington United Methodist Church, 150 Hemlock St.
LACEY, DAVID — Graveside service at 9:30 a.m. at the Condon Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at Fossil Baptist Fellowship Church, 903 Main St., and a celebration of life with potluck and ice cream social at 1 p.m. at the Man Cave, 48653 Old Highway Road, Fossil.
STREET, YVONNE — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Street residence, 3850 S.W. Tahoe St., Pendleton.
TOWNSEND, THELMA — Celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Free Methodist Church, 1711 S.W. 44th St., with a reception to follow.
TRUJILLO, TAYDE — Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
WARD, GLEN — Graveside service with military honors at 2 p.m. at Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. at the Heppner Elks Lodge, 142 N. Main St., with a dinner to follow.
