SATURDAY, MAY 25
HILL, MYRTLE — Memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Valley Mission Seventh-day Adventist Church, 78600 First St., Athena.
RENICK, FRAN — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton.
SUNDAY, MAY 26
HAINES, CARLAN — Celebration of life gathering at 1:30 p.m. beginning at Westland Ditch Road, Echo, and then transitioning to a time of sharing and fellowship at Fort Henrietta Park, Main Street, Echo.
MONDAY, MAY 27
No services scheduled
TUESDAY, MAY 28
LIEUALLEN, MARILYN — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Adams Community Church, 160 N. Main St. Interment will follow at the Athena Cemetery.
