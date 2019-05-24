SATURDAY, MAY 25

HILL, MYRTLE — Memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Valley Mission Seventh-day Adventist Church, 78600 First St., Athena.

RENICK, FRAN — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

HAINES, CARLAN — Celebration of life gathering at 1:30 p.m. beginning at Westland Ditch Road, Echo, and then transitioning to a time of sharing and fellowship at Fort Henrietta Park, Main Street, Echo.

MONDAY, MAY 27

No services scheduled

TUESDAY, MAY 28

LIEUALLEN, MARILYN — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Adams Community Church, 160 N. Main St. Interment will follow at the Athena Cemetery.

