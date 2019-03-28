FRIDAY, MARCH 29
BLACK, RANDY — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
WEBSTER, WILLIE — Graveside service at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
ACTON, ZACH — Memorial service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
DECHAND, DEBBIE — Celebration of life gathering from noon to 4 p.m. at the Arc Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston.
ESTRADA, MARCELO — Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave.
FAIRCLOTH, ALLISON — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Weston-McEwen High School, 540 E. Main St., Athena.
MCDONALD, CATHY — Memorial service at 10 a.m. at Weston Community Church, 206 S. Water St. A light brunch will follow the service.
ZEIGLER, LIBBY — Celebration of life gathering from 1-4 p.m. at Maxwell Siding Event Center, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.