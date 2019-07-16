WEDNESDAY, JULY 17
No services scheduled
THURSDAY, JULY 18
BEILKE, LOLA — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
EADES, PHYLLIS — Celebration of life service at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
TREADWAY, GLADYS — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
FRIDAY, JULY 19
ANDERSON, RAY — Celebration of life gathering with military honors at 11 a.m. at Spillway Park, Chinook Shelter, below McNary Dam in Umatilla.
ROBINSON, MERLYN — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Heppner United Methodist Church, 175 Church St., Heppner.
