FRIDAY, JULY 19
ANDERSON, RAY — Celebration of life gathering with military honors at 11 a.m. at Spillway Park, Chinook Shelter, below McNary Dam in Umatilla.
DAVIO, PAT — Funeral services with full military honors at 12:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland.
ROBINSON, MERLYN — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Heppner United Methodist Church, 175 Church St., Heppner.
SATURDAY, JULY 20
BISSINGER, FRANSCES — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery, Boardman.
CORRIGAN, PENNY — Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery, followed by a luncheon reception at Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo.
GREEN, BURL — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, 865 Tutuilla Road, Pendleton. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. in the Bamboo Room at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
HOLADY, JIM — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cultural Hall, 1151 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.
