THURSDAY, JAN. 9
GARCIA, JOSEPH — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery.
JEWETT, BRETT — Celebration of life service at 7 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.
MICHAEL, SHIRLEY — Memorial service at 10 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. A reception will follow at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
SHERROW, MEL — Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 485 W. Locust Ave., Hermiston.
FRIDAY, JAN. 10
No services scheduled
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.