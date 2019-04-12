SATURDAY, APRIL 13

CULBERTSON, LUCILLE — Service at 9 a.m. at Bethel Church, 1109 Airport Road, Pendleton.

EBERT, MICKIE — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Desert Rose Ministries, 512 E. Main St., Hermiston.

HUMPHREY, STAN — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Church of the Nazarene, 2801 S.W. Hailey Ave.

RIGGS (LEATHERS), TERESA — Service at 11 a.m. (MDT) at West Valley Free Methodist Church, 100 E. First St., Fruitland, Idaho.

SNOW, DICK — Funeral service with military honors at 1 p.m. at the Echo High School gymnasium, 600 Gerone St.

WHITE, WIL — Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Heppner Church of the Nazarene, 355 N. Gilmore St.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

DICKINSON, BRENT — Celebration of life and burial at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery.

WEBB, DON — Celebration of life at noon at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St. A luncheon will follow the service.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

WEBB, DON — Burial at 10 a.m. at Olney Cemetery.

WILLIAMS, SALLY — Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

No services scheduled

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.