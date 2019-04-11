FRIDAY, APRIL 12
BAROS, GRACE — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
FITZPATRICK, SUSAN — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
CULBERTSON, LUCILLE — Service at 9 a.m. at Bethel Church, 1109 Airport Road, Pendleton.
EBERT, MICKIE — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Desert Rose Ministries, 512 E. Main St., Hermiston.
HUMPHREY, STAN — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Church of the Nazarene, 2801 S.W. Hailey Ave.
RIGGS (LEATHERS), TERESA — Service at 11 a.m. (MDT) at West Valley Free Methodist Church, 100 E. First St., Fruitland, Idaho.
SNOW, DICK — Funeral service with military honors at 1 p.m. at the Echo High School gymnasium, 600 Gerone St.
WHITE, WIL — Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Heppner Church of the Nazarene, 355 N. Gilmore St.
