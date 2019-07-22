TUESDAY, JULY 23
BARNARD, MARK — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston. A time for refreshments and fellowship will follow the service.
PARKER, STEVEN — Graveside service at 2 p.m. at Olney Cemetery.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
No services scheduled
