THURSDAY, MAY 16
NAVARRO, SHARON — Seven Drums service at 2 p.m. at Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, S. Main St., Lapwai, Idaho.
FRIDAY, MAY 17
CROMER, KENNETH — Celebration of life service with military honors at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
NAVARRO, SHARON — Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. followed by Final Seven at Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, S. Main St., Lapwai, Idaho. Burial will follow the services at the Lapwai Tribal Cemetery.
TIPLEY, ALMA — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Condon Masonic Cemetery.
