SATURDAY, JAN. 5
ANGOTTI, CAROLINE — Service at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 1308 Washington Ave., La Grande. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
BISSINGER, VIRGINIA — Recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Stanfield.
COBLENS, BOB — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. A reception will follow at the Upper 9 on the Milton-Freewater Golf Course.
PEGRAM, CORAL — Celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston.
SMITH, JOHN — Viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
STONE, WILLIAM — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
TINKER, BOB — Celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge, 611 N. Main St.
VONDERAHE, MARGIE — Funeral services at 10 a.m. at the First Community Church of God, 13 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. Concluding services and interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
SUNDAY, JAN. 6 — TUESDAY, JAN. 8
No services scheduled
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.