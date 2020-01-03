SATURDAY, JAN. 4
COOK, ELISE — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds Roy Raley Room, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
DAVIDSON, NANCY — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Arlington United Methodist Church, 150 Hemlock St.
GREEN, GRADY — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave. A reception will follow at the Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St., Pendleton.
SAMS, CHARLES JR. (BUTCH) — Memorial mass at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Mission, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission. Dinner will follow at Kateri Hall.
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
No services scheduled
MONDAY, JAN. 6
THOMPSON, VERLA — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Stanfield.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
No services scheduled
