WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6
BILL, AUGGIE — Dressing ceremony at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, followed by recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. and Washat service at 7 p.m. at the Mission Longhouse.
THURSDAY, MARCH 7
BILL, AUGGIE — Final Seven Songs at 7:30 a.m. followed by mass at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission. After burial, a dinner will be held at Mission Longhouse.
FRIDAY, MARCH 8
SOLIS TORRES, LOLLY — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 415 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. A memorial service will follow in the church parish hall.
STIBOR, SUSY — Funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Irrigon Seventh-day Adventist Church, 205 Tumbleweed Blvd.
