SATURDAY, JUNE 15
BURTON, CHUCK — Celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston.
GILLETTE, RICHARD — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, followed by a reception at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
HANSEN, DONALD — Celebration of life service at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
LEGORE, JUDY — Raise a glass at 4 p.m. (PDT) for a toast and reflect in a moment of silence.
O’HARRA, LELAN — Celebration of life from 2-4 p.m. at Pioneer Park, Weston.
ROBERTS, BETTIE — Celebration of life at 1:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton.
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
No services scheduled
MONDAY, JUNE 17
No services scheduled
TUESDAY, JUNE 18
STRESE, IVAN — Funeral service at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
