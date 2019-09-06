SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
LUND, GLADYS — Graveside service at 9:30 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 102 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
LYON, ORRIN — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Moscow (Idaho) Cemetery.
RUUD, VERA — Memorial service at 4 p.m. at the Walla Walla Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2133 S. Howard St.
STORZ, KATHY — Celebration of life from 1-5 p.m. at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
FULLERTON, DAN — Graveside service at 2 p.m. at the Echo Cemetery.
SANCHEZ DE LOPEZ, RAMONA — Recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
MONDAY, SEPT. 9
SANCHEZ DE LOPEZ, RAMONA — Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
TOVEY, MYRNA — Concluding services and viewing from 7-9 p.m. at Horsley Funeral Home, 132 300 N, Malad City, Idaho.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10
GEORGE, FLORA — Graveside services at 10 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
MCKENZIE, ETTA — Graveside service at 1 p.m at Mt. Jefferson Memorial Park, Madras.
TOVEY, MYRNA — Graveside burial service at 11 a.m. at Malad City (Idaho) Cemetery.
WIDMER, JUANITA — Graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland.
