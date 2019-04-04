FRIDAY, APRIL 5
WRIGHT, VELMA — Memorial service at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, 190 N. Main St., Heppner.
SATURDAY, APRIL 6
CAMPBELL, MIKE — Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Griswold High School, 106 Main St., Helix. A light lunch will be served. Casual attire requested.
HOWARD, GEORGIA — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 7355 S.W. Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville.
KOESTER, STEVE — Celebration of life service at 10 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 485 W. Locust Ave., Hermiston.
PRINDLE, RON — Celebration of life service at 9 a.m. at Irrigon High School, 315 S.E. Wyoming Ave.
