SATURDAY, MAY 4
GILLEESE, BARBARA — Memorial gathering from 1-5 p.m. at Barbara's nephew's residence, located off Highway 730 across from McNary (east of Umatilla). Look for signage, "Gilleese Memorial."
GILLPATRICK, GILL — Celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
LINNELL, TERRI — Funeral services at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
RHOME, JEANNE — Memorial service at 10 a.m. at Sun Terrace Assisted Living, 1550 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston.
RUSSELL, REBECCA — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
WEIMAR, MARGIE — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at United Church of Christ, 110 S. Church St., Condon.
SUNDAY, MAY 5
SHERWOOD, KYLE — Informal gathering for family and friends at noon at Hat Rock State Park, Hat Rock Road off Highway 730, Hermiston.
MONDAY, MAY 6-TUESDAY, MAY 7
No services scheduled
