FRIDAY, OCT. 11
HINTON, DOROTHY — Viewing from 5-9 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
ADAMS, MIKE — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Heppner Elks Lodge, 142 N. Main St.
HINTON, DOROTHY — Funeral services at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
ROY, DONALD — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
WALTY, JACK — Funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 500 Wilson Road S.W., Boardman. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Boardman.
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
WINKS, EDDIE — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
