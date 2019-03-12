WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13
No services scheduled
THURSDAY, MARCH 14
CLUBB, JACK — Funeral services with Masonic, Elks and military honors at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St. A reception will follow the service at the lodge.
No services scheduled
